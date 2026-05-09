‘Rangla to Kangla’: Raghav Chadha questions AAP's ‘Punjabiyat’ after ED arrests Sanjeev Arora in GST fraud case

After the Enforcement Directorate arrested Punjab industries and power minister Sanjeev Arora from Chandigarh, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha trained guns at the Aam Aadmi Party and said it had looted Punjab and taken it from prosperity to pauperism. File photo of BJP MP Raghav Chadha (Hindustan Times)

“By showing the dream of making Punjab 'Rangla' (prosperous), Aam Aadmi Party has looted the treasury of Punjab and made it ‘Kangla’ (pauper).,” the Chadha said. Chadha, who was with AAP until recently, joined the BJP a few weeks ago along with six other MPs.

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He has bashed the AAP for its “toxic work environment”.

What Raghav Chadha said on Sanjeev Arora's arrest “The reports that ₹21 lakh cash was thrown in a bag from a balcony during the ED raid, and around ₹100 crore of funds was round-tripped, show that this was a huge betrayal of the mandate they received in Punjab,” Chadha told ANI. He said the AAP has betrayed Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat.

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“The 7 MPs who cut ties with AAP said, while leaving, that the party is completely trapped in the hands of corrupt and compromised people. Whenever we tried to raise such issues within the party, we were silenced. But the things coming forward after raids by agencies are shocking... The agencies will take action, but the real action will be taken by the people of Punjab in the next Assembly elections,” Chadha said.