Inside Parineeti Chopra's vacation in Belgium filled with train rides and coffee, fans call her 'chocolate girl'

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video of herself from her New Year's eve vacation. The actor jetted off to Belgium to ring in the New Year. She can be seen making the most out of her holiday. In her Instagram post, she included happy photos of herself while roaming around the streets, enjoying train rides and sipping hot chocolate in a foreign country . Many fans reacted to her post. (Also read: Inside Kapil Sharma's Amritsar trip with wife Ginni, children Anayra, Trishaan: Bingeing on chole bhature and more)

In the clip, Parineeti compiled her memorable moments from the trip. In one, she opted for a grey sweater, black long oversized coat and a pair of leather pants. She accessorised her look with black knee length shoes and wore a woolen cap. The video opened with Parineeti standing with a glass of hot chocolate. She stood at the platform and looked at the train. Parineeti took in her surroundings, including the backdrop of buildings lining up the streets of Belgium with many travellers and checked out her location on a map. Moments later, she put chocolates in her coffee and sipped it on the train.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “Trains. Chocolates. Chocolates in coffee. Chocolaty new year (chocolate and party popper emoji).” Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote, “Come to Berlin next weeek, please.” Another fan commented, “Chocolaty girl (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Love your contagious smile.” A fan commented, “You were in Belgium, wish I had met you.” Many fans posted heart emojis for Parineeti.

On the work front, fans last saw Parineeti in Uunchai. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher alongside Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa. It was produced by Rajshri Productions, in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. The film saw its release on November 11, 2022 in theatres.

Her upcoming projects include an untitled biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and Lankesh Bhardwaj. The story is touted on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued coal miners in West Bengal in 1989. In the movie, Akshay will play the lead role.

