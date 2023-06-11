Exclusive: Inside pics from Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's beautiful mehendi ceremony

Film producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday, June 11, in Mumbai. Ahead of the marriage ceremony, take a look at some behind the scenes moments from Madhu and Ira's mehendi ceremony. (Also read: Masaba Gupta's ex Madhu Mantena to marry Ira Trivedi tomorrow, Aamir Khan attends mehendi ceremony. See pics)

Mehendi ceremony

Patralekhaa shared inside pics from Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony.

The soon-to-be-married couple hosted a mehendi ceremony the day before, where several Bollywood celebrities were in attendance. The names included Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, and Aamir Khan, to name a few. Ira also shared some glimpses of the ceremony by posting pictures of her henna-decorated hands and feet on her Instagram Stories.

Inside pics from the ceremony

Now, some inside pictures from the ceremony obtained by HT have appeared on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Patralekhaa was seen hugging Ira and smiling. Ira looked stunning in a blush-pink brocade-embroidered lehenga set with a short choli and a layered lehenga skirt. Patralekhaa chose a beautiful golden sleeveless suit set for the occasion. In another picture, Ira was seen flashing a big smile as she seemed to hold the hand of a friend.

The happy couple.

Meanwhile, paparazzi spotted Aamir Khan dressed in casual wear for the occasion. Madhu had produced his film Ghajini. Hrithik, on the other hand, stole the limelight in a cream-coloured kurta as he entered the venue. His Super 30 was produced by Madhu. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa opted to twin in golden colour outfits. Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala and writer-director Paakhi Tyrewala, producer-duo Sunil and Krishika Lulla were also present at the mehendi ceremony on the last day.

Madhu and Ira have known each other for a long time. Madhu has produced critically acclaimed and popular films such as Gajini, Ugly, and Queen among others. He was earlier married to designer Masaba Gupta, with whom he parted ways in 2019. Madhu Mantena is currently working on Ramayana. Meanwhile, Ira Trivedi is a Yoga teacher, columnist and writer.

