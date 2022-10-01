Inside pics from Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's haldi and sangeet festivities filled with love, laughter, and dance

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are just days away from tying the knot, are having a gala time at their pre-wedding festivities. More inside pictures have emerged from their mehendi and sangeet ceremony held at Delhi's Gymkhana Club on Friday, September 29. The pictures show the couple posing with their guests and also sharing a dance at the celebrations. Also Read| Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal’s sangeet: Quirky mocktails, Fazal dedicates dance to Sanjay Dutt

Richa wore a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra for the function while Ali Fazal wore an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. In one of the pictures from the haldi c, the two sat in large brass containers surrounded by marigolds and rose petals. Both of them had their hands filled with flower petals as they shared a laugh in the candid snap.

Another picture featured Ali and Richa in the middle of a dance move. Both of them were also wearing garlands over their outfits. More pictures showed them posing with their guests.

Richa and Ali had previously shared two romantic pictures from the function on their Instagram handles. Richa captioned them, "Mohabbat Mubarak (congratulations on love)," adding the hashtag #RiAli, and her groom responded by writing on his account, "Tumko bhi (To you too)."

On Friday, the couple held a cocktail and reception held at the same venue, which had 300 guests in attendance. For the pre-wedding event, Richa wore a golden custom-made Kresha Bajaj saree, which had the love story of the couple embroidered onto its drape. Ali posed with her in a colourful sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They took to their Instagram accounts to share several pictures from the night.

Richa and Ali are due to tie the knot on October 6 after dating for around a decade of. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and they were planning to tie the knot in 2020 itself but had to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their wedding festivities will conclude with a reception in Mumbai on October 7.

