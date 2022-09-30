Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal’s sangeet: Quirky mocktails, Fazal dedicates dance to Sanjay Dutt

Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal's sangeet: Quirky mocktails, Fazal dedicates dance to Sanjay Dutt

It was a total filmi affair at actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s sangeet ceremony, which kicked off their week-long wedding celebrations on Thursday night

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at their sangeet function.
It was a total filmi affair at actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s sangeet ceremony, which kicked off their week-long wedding celebrations on Thursday night.

We have got to know that right from the menu, to the flow of event, everything had something to do with their respective films. Quirky cocktails and mocktails were served, based on the duo’s on-screen character names and their films. Sample this: Guddu Bhaiya ki Paan Gulabo Mirzapur wali, Nagma Khatoon Ka Mohan Masala Nimbu - Wasseypur Se, and Bobby Jasoos Ka Banta Jaljeera - Tasavur Kijiye!

An insider further shares that the couple danced to the tune of Amber Sariya, which is from their film Fukrey. The surprise of the evening was Fazal shaking a leg to Main Hu Khalnayak, dedicating it to actor Sanjay Dutt. Chadha’s side of the family had a funnier ace up their sleeves to match Fazal’s dance performance- they sang their childhood song, The Chadha’s Gang, and she joined in too.

Rich’s best friend from her college (the actor is an alumnus of Delhi University) also made it to the sangeet and surprised her with a dance performance.

