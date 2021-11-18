Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's Bengali wedding in Goa. See pics
bollywood

Inside Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's Bengali wedding in Goa. See pics

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had a registered marriage last year. This week, the couple got married in an intimate wedding with Bengali rituals.
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma got married on Monday with Bengali rituals.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kumkum Bhagya actor Puja Banerjee and her husband Kunal Verma have shared a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. The couple tied the knot on Monday in Goa.

The couple got married in an intimate wedding with Bengali rituals. Sharing the pictures, Puja wrote, “Ho gayi hamare phere wali shaadi (Finally we had our wedding with pheras). Thank you for making this always memorable by capturing these special moments @sumit.productions."

RELATED STORIES

In the first picture, Puja posed with their son, Krishiv. Puja had earlier stated that she was happy about Krishiv witnessing his parents' wedding. Krishiv also turned 'sehbala' for his father, Kunal. In the next picture, the couple was seen doing the ‘varmala’ ceremony. In the third one, the couple gushed while looking at each other's eyes. 

Puja shared another picture from the ceremony where she was seen looking at Kunal as he posed for the camera.

Kunal also posted a picture from the wedding. In the picture, Kunal admiringly looked at his newly wed bride. Puja was seen posing for the camera.

Read More: A working pregnancy for Pooja Banerjee: More TV actresses should get inspired by me

Puja and Kunal met on the sets of the show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana and fell in love. They never spoke about their relationship in public, till they officially got engaged in August 2017. The couple opted for a registered marriage last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, talking to Indian Express, Puja had shared, “I must share that Kunal Verma is the most supportive person in my life. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would have been able to achieve so much. I really feel that a girl needs support from her man and Kunal has been with me throughout. He never asks any questions and blindly backs me in my career. I really feel happy and lucky to have him in my life.”

Puja is best-known for playing the role of Parvati in the TV show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. She has also starred in shows like Qubool Hai and Sarvggun Sampanna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govinda and Sunita get goofy with Ranveer Singh on The Big Picture. See pics

5

Katrina Kaif waves at paparazzi, Kangana Ranaut spotted in Mumbai. See pics

Nushrratt Bharuccha says she ‘conned’ parents when they talked about marriage

Javed responds to Kangana's 'bheekh' remark, here's what he tweeted
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP