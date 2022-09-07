Inside Rakesh Roshan's birthday with Hrithik Roshan, grandsons and the whole family. Watch

Rakesh Roshan turned 73 on September 6. His son Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a video from his birthday celebration. In the video, he is seen celebrating his birthday with music director-brother Rajesh Roshan, wife Pinky Roshan, daughter Sunaina Roshan and grandsons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. He is seen having a good time with his family on his special day. Rakesh wore a pink T-shirt with black pants with garland around his neck. The table on which cake is placed is decorated with red water candles. Hrithik wore a black t-shirt with white pants and a cap. ( Also read: When Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talked about dad Rakesh Roshan getting shot by 'unknown assailants'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Hrithik Roshan with others can be heard saying, “Happy birthday dear papa” and claps for Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik captioned his video, “About last night.Happy Birthday Papa.Making 73 look 37. Invincible. We love you!” His fans dropped heart and cake emojis for Rakesh on his birthday. One of his fans wrote, “Happy birthday Rakesh Roshan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor and director, Rakesh Roshan has given hits like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and the superhero series Krrish with Hrithik Roshan. He has acted in films like Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha and Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada. But some of his most notable works include the films he directed, like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and Karan Arjun (1995). Hrithik has assisted his father on films like Khel (1992) and Koyla (1997). Rakesh then launched Hrithik in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik will be seen next in Vikram Vedha and Fighter. The first teaser for Vikram Vedha was released recently. The film will star him in a negative role, pitted against Saif Ali Khan's dutiful cop. Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. He also has Fighter, an action film by Sidharth Anand of War, with Deepika Padukone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON