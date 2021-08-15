Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding: Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor are all smiles

After being in a relationship for over a decade, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of their close friends and family members. Unlike her sister Sonam Kapoor’s opulent nuptials in 2018, Rhea’s wedding was a toned-down affair at their father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu, with virtually no social media presence.

Rhea’s friend Karishma Karamchandani shared photos from inside the wedding venue. She took to Instagram Stories to share selfies with Sonam and Anshula Kapoor, as well as a boomerang video with designer Kunal Rawal. However, she refrained from posting any pictures of Rhea and Karan.

Guests at the wedding also included Rhea’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, uncles Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor and close friend Masaba Gupta.

Soon after the wedding, Anil came out to distribute sweets to the media persons gathered outside his home and asked them to bless Rhea and Karan. “Dil se de rahe hai, aashirwaad do, blessing do, aap logo ka good wishes, aap logo ka wishes, thank you so much, jaise Sonam ko aapne wish kiya, aaj Rhea ko wish kijiye, please (I’m giving this with all my heart, please give your blessings and good wishes to Rhea, just the way you all wished Sonam),” he said.

Rhea and Karan have been dating since 2009 and often share mushy Instagram posts for each other. The two reportedly met during the making of Aisha. Earlier, in 2013, there were reports that they might tie the knot but she and Sonam took to Twitter to clarify that the news was false.

Rhea made her debut as a producer with Aisha. She also produced Khoobsurat and was one of the producers of Veere Di Wedding. Karan, meanwhile, co-directed the Netflix series Selection Day.