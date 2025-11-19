Inside Salim Khan and Salma’s marriage anniversary: Salman Khan, Arpita Khan and more join celebrations

It was a merry mood at the Khan residence as veteran writer Salim Khan and Salma Khan celebrated 61 years of marriage, while Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma marked their 11th wedding anniversary. And the family didn’t miss a beat in turning the double milestone into a lively house party, which was also attended by actor Salman Khan. Salim Khan’s second wife, actor Helen, also joined the celebrations.(Instagram)

The party was complete with music, dancing, laughter and the cake stealing the spotlight.

Intimate bash for Salim Khan and Arpita Khan

On Tuesday, veteran writer Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary with an intimate gathering of close friends and family. The day also coincided with Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma marking their 11th wedding anniversary.

Several pictures and videos from the gathering have now surfaced on social media.

One image captures a warm family moment during a joint wedding anniversary celebration which shows Salim Khan and Salma Khan in light-colored attire along with Arpita and Aayush and Salman Khan in a black t-shirt. They are gathered behind a table laden with celebratory desserts. The highlight in the picture is a colourful, towering macaron stack next to two elegant, tiered white cakes. In the image, Salman is seen embracing Nirvan.

Other images capture the couples cutting the cake and feeding each other. The celebration was also attended by Sonakshi Sinha. Salim’s second wife, actor Helen, also joined the celebrations. One video shows Arpita dancing with her son Ahil. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan was also seen happily posing with the whole family.

The pictures left social media users gushing over the heartwarming family bonding, with many calling the moments “too precious” and “pure love.” “Ma sha Allah Ma sha Allah,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Happy marriage anniversary celebration”.

Salim got married to Salma (then Sushila Charak) in 1964, long before his rise to fame with classics such as Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar. Together, they raised four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira.

Meanwhile, Aayush married Arpita Khan on 18 November 2014 after dating her for quite some time. They are parents of two kids – daughter Ayat Sharma and son Ahil Sharma.

What’s next for Salman

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Salman is also currently seen hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film, Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.