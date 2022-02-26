Inside Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday bash: Mira Rajput poses with Ishaan Khatter's GF Ananya Panday. home gets decked up

Mira Rajput shared a series of unseen pictures from her husband Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday bash. In the photos shared by her, she was seen posing with designer Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter's girlfriend Ananya Panday. Mira and Ishaan also shared heartfelt notes for Shahid on their respective Instagram handles. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s birthday: Mira Rajput posts loved-up pic with ‘best husband’, chills with Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter)

In the first picture posted by Mira, from the party, she is seen posing with Arpita and Ananya. In another photo, Mira and Ananya can be seen smiling as they clicked a selfie together.

Mira Rajput poses with Ananya Panday and their friends.

Mira Rajput poses with Ananya Panday.

She also shared a photo of Shahid and Ishaan, striking a filmy pose with Ishaan's arms wide open and Shahid's hands around his face. Mira wrote, “Someone explain this."

Mira Rajput shares Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's photo.

Mira also posted photos of herself with Shahid from the party and captioned it, “To many more sunsets together.”

One fan commented on Mira and Shahid's picture, “Beautiful and adorable always my cuties.” Another one said, “You both look soo good together.”

On Saturday, Ishaan shared a photo from the party on Instagram, in which he posed with birthday boy Shahid. He captioned it, “Bade miyan chotte miyan >>>>>>> Love you @shahidkapoor ♾ keep conquering.”

Earlier, Mira shared Shahid and her photos on Instagram wishing him on his birthday. Along with the photos, Mira shared a romantic note for the actor, calling him her "life." She wrote, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage." She concluded her note by saying "I love you," and also added the hashtags, "#mineforever #birthdaybumps."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. They became parents to Zain in 2018. Last year the family had travelled to the Maldives and Dubai and also posted pictures on Instagram.

Shahid will be next seen in the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the movie that also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project, which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

