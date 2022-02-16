Inside Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s birthday bash: Raqesh Bapat feeds her cake, Shamita Shetty gives a hug

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Samisha on Tuesday. Apart from Shilpa, Raj and their nine-year-old son Viaan, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Sunanda Shetty and other family members were part of the celebrations.

The birthday bash was held in a garden which was decorated with a small tent, surrounded by several teddy bears, and pink, golden and white balloons. A sign near the tent read, 'welcome to Samisha's teddy land'. A birthday cake decorated with teddy bears, flowers and chocolate sticks was also seen near Samisha's tent.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa shared several clips as she gave glimpses inside Samisha's birthday party. In the videos, Samisha and Viaan were seen playing inside the tent, Raj stood nearby taking pictures. A big decorative number '2' designed with lights was also seen in the video. Sharing the clips, Shilpa wrote, "Thank you @kefiwrappersanddecor for making it so special for Samisha's second birthday" and "Thank you so much for the yummy cake".

Earlier on Tuesday, Shilpa had shared a video featuring herself, Samisha and Raj. She had captioned it, "Mine! You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.....#SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed."

Raqesh also shared several pictures on his Instagram account from Samisha's birthday party. He was seen feeding cake to Samisha and hugging her. Shamita and Shilpa also featured in the pictures. "Happy 2nd little star. Wish you a life full of limitless giggles, love and blessings #samishashettykundra @theshilpashetty @shamitashetty_official."

Shamita had also shared a video, taken by Shilpa, with Samisha on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy birthday my lil baby girl. You are a gift sent by God to make us smile brighter every day. #birthdaywishes #babygirl #samishashettykundra #niece #love."

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009 and welcomed Viaan in May 2012. The couple had Samisha via surrogacy on February 15, 2020.

