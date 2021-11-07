Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside Shilpa Shetty's Dharamshala trip: Viaan-Samisha spot monkeys, actor shivers as temperature drops

Shilpa Shetty is enjoying a vacation in Dharamshala with her family. She has been sharing glimpses from her trip on Instagram.
Shilpa Shetty is spending time in Dharamshala with her family.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 04:01 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shilpa Shetty is holidaying in Dharamshala with her children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty-Kundra, this weekend. The actor and her family touched down at the destination on Saturday afternoon. 

The Hungama 2 st has been sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram Stories. She had first shared a video of the snowcapped mountains seen from her flight. She then shared a boomerang video in which she was dressed in black warm clothes and seated by an indoor bonfire. She also revealed that the temperature had touched 10 degrees. 

On Sunday, Shilpa shared a string of videos in which she and her children spotted monkeys in the woods situated next to their stay. When she asked Viaan about his thoughts on seeing the monkeys, he said he found them ‘cool’. She also stood close to the wired barricade to get a closer look at the monkey seated on the other side. 

Shilpa Shetty in Dharamshala. 

Shilpa also shared a boomerang video in which she soaked up the sun and performed a goofy dance for the camera. She shared the video with the caption, “Basking without Masking Happy Sunday!! #DharamshalaDiaries #familytime #vacation #gratitude #sunshine #blessed.” Her husband Raj Kundra was missing from the videos and photos. 

 

Shilpa has been on the move since Diwali celebrations came to an end. She first travelled to New Delhi where she reunited with her ‘soul sister’ and enjoyed a mouth-watering spread of food. She also shared a ‘Friday binge’ video in which she was seen enjoying a rasgulla from a pot placed beside her. 

“Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year Instafam , love , light , health and loads of happiness. Enough reason for a #fridaybinge," she said. Her children also celebrated Bhai Dooj during their stay in the capital. 

