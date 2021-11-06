Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan showers Samisha with hugs as they celebrate Bhai Dooj. Watch

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of her children, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, celebrating Bhai Dhooj. In the video, shared on Saturday on Instagram, Viaan and his sister twinned in red and white kurta-pajama on the occasion.

The video began with Samisha trying to sit in Viaan's lap. After he helps her get comfortable, Shilpa Shetty prompts them to wish fans ‘Happy Bhai Dhooj.’ While Viaan repeats it easily, Samisha doesn't quite repeat the phrase exactly. Her baby language version of the wishes left Shilpa and Viaan in splits. Through the video, Viaan showered Samisha with hugs.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! *touchwood* A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!”

Shilpa and the children flew to New Delhi soon after the Diwali celebrations. The actor and her daughter were spotted at the airport to catch their flight on Monday morning.

A few hours after the flight, Shilpa shared videos and pictures of a lavish feast that was put together by her friend. The spread included chole bhature, samosas, paani puri, chaat and other snacks. She also shared a video in which she binged on a pot full of rasgullas.

“Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year Instafam, love, light, health and loads of happiness. Enough reason for a #fridaybinge,” she captioned the video.

Following the Bhai Dooj celebrations, Shilpa and her children seem to have taken off to Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. On Saturday evening, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the snow-capped mountain seen from her flight. She also shared a few pictures from her stay at the holiday destination.