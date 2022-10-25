Inside Sonam Kapoor's dreamy Diwali party with celebs like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, others. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor threw a dreamy Diwali party on Monday to mark the festival of lights. Many celebrity friends and family members such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor among others marked their presence in the party. Many actors shared pictures of chandeliers, paintings, and happy faces from Sonam's party on Instagram. (Also read: Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan at Diwali celebrations, fans call her 'so beautiful.' See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam was seen wearing an off white ethnic outfit with matching head jewellery and earrings in the pics and videos from the party. Malaika Arora, who arrived with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, wore a green lehenga set. Arjun is Sonam's first cousin and the two are quite close.

Sonam reshared the pictures of Swara Bhasker and friend Gautam Rajani on Instagram Stories. Gautam shared a group picture featuring Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja and captioned, “like the old days.”

Sonam Kapoor reshared the stories from her Diwali party via Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar took to Instagram Stories and shared a group picture featuring Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Arjun bent while posing for the camera as the women placed their hands on him. Samiksha even posted a picture with Malaika Arora.

Samiksha Pednekar shared glimpses from the Diwali party of Sonam Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing Sonam Kapoor's picture on Instagram, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Hottest with the mostest!! Thank you for a steller evening Sonam and @anandahuja.” She even shared the picture of lamps and tagged Sonam and Anand.

Swara Bhasker and Malaika Arora shared the pictures of interiors via Instagram Stories.

Sonam later shared a glimpse of her look for the Chhoti Diwali celebrations (Diwali eve) on Instagram and wrote, "May Goddess Lakshmi bless you, Goddess Saraswati support you and may Lord Ganesh reside in your home. May there be light in your life with Ma Durga's blessings. Good morning and happy Diwali.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is Sonam's first Diwali since she and husband Anand became parents. They welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20 in Mumbai with Anand Ahuja. Explaining the meaning and significance behind Vayu’s name, the couple said in an Instagram post, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.