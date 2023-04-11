Inside Swara Bhasker's first birthday post wedding with her favourite people, 'delicious cheesecake' and more. See pics

Actor Swara Bhasker celebrated her first birthday after her wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Swara shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of how she celebrated the special ocassion. The actor celebrated her birthday with her husband Fahad, parents Uday Bhaskar and Ira Bhaskar, and brother Ishaan Bhaskar. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker reacts to husband Fahad Ahmad's birthday post, jokes that his wife is 'a real Twitter pest')

In the pictures, Swara sat on a couch at her home with her father and Fahad. Her brother and mother sat near them. A table stood infront of them with two cakes – a cheesecake and a seemingly homemade one. In one of the videos, Swara cut a cake as everyone clapped and sang for her.

In the pictures, Swara cut the cake and fed pieces to her family members. She also posed for solo pictures. In one of the photos, Swara was seen laughing as her friend tried feeding her cake. For the ocasion, Swara wore a red and white suit and silver earrings.

Sharing the pictures, Swara captioned the post, "A year older, probably none the wiser, but a whole lot happier! (Heart eyes, hugging face and nerd face emojis). Thank you for the wishes, greetings and kind words insta (Instagram) family! Sorry unable to respond individually to everyone… but feeling so blessed and grateful to bask in the love of friends family and well wishers! (Folded hands, and red heart emojis). Celebrating a special b’day with my fave peeps in my fave dress from @mohammed.mazhar.official and a delicious cheesecake from @cocobloom.in."

Reacting to the post, Gauahar Khan wished, "Happiest birthday Swara ! To all things amazing here on ! God bless." A fan said, "Happy birthday Braveheart daughter of India." Another person commented, "U look happiest."

Earlier on Sunday, Fahad shared a video collage on Instagram featuring him and Swara. He wrote, "Happy birthday love @reallyswara. Thank you for being amazing friend, mentor and now companion." Swara responded, "Love you baby!"

In February, Swara announced that she tied the knot with Fahad, state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" she captioned a video featuring her husband. Retweeting her post, Fahad wrote, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Swara was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022). The film also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. Swara will be next seen in the feature film Mrs Falani.

