Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara's tea party filled with chocolate cupcakes, drawing and reading
bollywood

Inside Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara's tea party filled with chocolate cupcakes, drawing and reading

Twinkle Khanna has shared pictures of her and her daughter Nitara's tea party on Instagram. Check them out here. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna and her daughter Nitara's tea party. 

While Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film BellBottom, Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara put together a tea party for two on Friday evening. The actor-turned-author shared a few pictures from their at-home party on Instagram and it seemed like a fun affair. 

In the pictures, four cupcakes, seemingly chocolate-flavoured with different icings, were placed on a saucer. The platter was neatly arranged beside a vase filled with flowers, a stand of colour pencils and paintbrushes, and a book titled 13-Storey Treehouse. 

Sharing the pictures, Twinkle wrote, “A Mad Hatter’s tea party for two. The 13-Storey Treehouse is what we are going to read today. If you have a child between 7-9 this is something that will get them reading even if they are usually reluctant. It’s silly, funny, filled with illustrations and a bit mad so it matches our mood perfectly this afternoon. We are also going to try our hand at some drawing and sketches as a scribbled homage to Terry Denton the book’s illustrator. #thingstodowithkids.”

Nitara, like Twinkle, is an avid reader. Twinkle recently shared a picture of her daughter's book rack, featuring a number of children's books. “A child’s bookshelf. The passport that lets her travel across distant lands. A kaleidoscope that she turns to see converging patterns. Stacks of yellowing pages that she folds and tucks away inside her head. One more thing. It doesn’t matter what our children read as long as they start loving the idea of reading. My little one is currently obsessed with The Naughtiest Unicorn and every week or so we order one more from the series,” she wrote in an Instagram post. 

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s fan serenades him with Tera Yaar Hoon Main and says ‘I love you’, he gives her a fist bump. Watch

Besides sharing posts about her daughter, Twinkle also opened up about the fear she experiences when Akshay performs a stunt earlier this week. Sharing a clip from his film BellBottom, Twinkle wrote, “…I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K.” 

Her confession came after Akshay Kumar and the team of BellBottom shared a video in which the actor revealed that during the filming, Twinkle had visited the sets and he worked extra hard to impress her. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna akshay kumar nitara

Related Stories

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna takes 'dressed to kill' literally, fan says 'Hitchcock wants to know your location'. Watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:48 PM IST
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna recalls being ‘touched’ by Akshay Kumar’s wise words but son Aarav burst the bubble: ‘That’s a dialogue’

PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 06:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP