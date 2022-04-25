Inside Varun Dhawan's birthday party with Bawaal team in Lucknow: Special dinner with cakes, 'specially crafted menu'

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his 35th birthday in Lucknow on the sets of his upcoming film, Bawaal. His Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar joined him on the special occasion. (Also Read | Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: Karan Johar requests 'paise kam lena' with a poem, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares wishes)

On Instagram, Nadiadwala Grandson shared pictures from the sets in which Varun was seen celebrating the occasion. The caption read, "A #Bawaal birthday for @varundvn as Producer #SajidNadiadwala along with his Directors @niteshtiwari22 and #RaviUdyawar join in the celebrations in Lucknow! @janhvikapoor @wardakhannadiadwala #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan." A video also emerged online in which Varun was seen feeding cake to his team.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Varun shared a picture of a special menu designed for his birthday. It read, "Specially crafted menu for Mr Varun Dhawan's birthday celebrations." The dishes included--Dahi vada, paneer achari tikka, niloferi kebab, galawat ke kabab and murgh zafrani tikka among others.

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 35th birthday in Lucknow.

Nadiadwala Grandson shared pictures from the sets.

In a clip, shared by Varun, Janhvi was seen clapping excitedly as she sat at a table in a restaurant with the team members of Bawaal. He wrote, "@janhvikapoor is happy."

On her Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a brief clip of Varun posing with a cake. The actor was seen laughing and making a face as he posed for the camera. She added Mohd Rafi, Asha Bhosle, and Manna Dey's song Happy Birthday To You in the video. Janhvi also added 'happy birthday' and party stickers.

On Sunday, Varun shared a picture of himself on Instagram and revealed that he will be celebrating a working birthday. He captioned the post, "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 5:30 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."

Members of the film industry also took to social media and wished him. Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and Sara Ali Khan wished Varun among others.

Varun will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama will be released on June 24. This year, he will also star in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, which will be released on November 25. The horror-comedy also features Kriti Sanon.

