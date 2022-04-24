Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: Karan Johar requests 'paise kam lena' with a poem, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares wishes

Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday clocked his 35th birthday and celebrated it on the sets of his upcoming film, Bawaal. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a photo as he posed in front of a bunch of blue, green and golden balloons. The actor clicked the picture inside his vanity van. On his birthday, Varun wore a white shirt and beige pants. (Also Read | When Varun Dhawan recalled how Divya Bharti made him an omelette: I would've loved to work with her)

Sharing the post, he captioned it, "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthdays were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya (wolf face emoji) set for release (bone emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Mukti Mohan wrote, "Happy birthday Varun! Wish you success and pyaar (love)." Nargis Fakhri said, "Happy happy happy birthday @varundvn may all your bday wishes come true." Anusha Dandekar's comment read, "Happy Happy Birthday V! Have the best year!"

Several celebrities from the film industry also wished Varun on his birthday. Replying to actor Janhvi Kapoor's wish on his Instagram Stories, Varun wrote, "Thank you Janhvi you're very jokey." Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished him on her Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday Rockstar @varundvn. Wishing you the bestest year. God bless." He replied, "Thank you for blessing me Sam."

On his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal shared Varun's photo and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bro! Jug Jug Jiyo. @varundvn." He replied, "Aap aur bhabhi bhi (You and sister-in-law too)." He spoke about Vicky's wife, actor Katrina Kaif. Bhumi Pednekar, and Manish Malhotra also wished Varun. Several celebrities from the film industry also wished Varun on his birthday. Varun shared their posts on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a throwback photo featuring himself and Varun. In the picture, Karan is seen kissing Varun as he held him. He captioned the post, "Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo. Tum jeeyo hazaron saal. Box office pe machao Bawaal. Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada. Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda (Let's get some publicity and wish you as well. Happy Birthday Varun aka Kuku. Live for a thousand years. Create commotion at the box office. Charge less money, do more acting. Or else when will the producer make any profit). Dil ke bade ho tum, Bhediya jungle ke (You have a big heart, you're the wolf of the jungle), I love you mere student now and everyday! One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo!"

Varun replied, "Karan (red heart emojis)." Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Anu Malik has strict competition!! happy birthday @varundvn."

Varun also received birthday wishes from his Jug Jugg Jeeyo team. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, and Raj Mehta wished him with a video message.

After wishing him, Anil said, "Whatever age you might be you can't look younger than me. Don't even try. Keep on giving hits but your biggest hit will be with me." Neetu, "You're really like my child, you're like my son."

Karan shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing you a very very happy birthday @varundvn! You’re the soul & energy of every room you walk into…and you’re the same in my life too! Success, health and lots & lots of love to you - from the entire #JugJuggJeeyo team! Love you lots."

Currently, Varun is shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on April 7, 2023. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani and in Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon.

