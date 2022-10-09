Internet finds Alia Bhatt's latest lookalike in Bengaluru: ‘Ek aur copy’

Celebrities' lookalikes often grab the attention of social media and here’s another one who resembles Alia Bhatt. Bengaluru’s Roshni Sony shared videos on Instagram, which reminded people of the actor. Many also call her ‘chhoti Alia.’ Also read: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma shares photos of their Sunday binge

From similar facial expressions to haircut and smile, Roshni undoubtedly can confuse anyone as Alia. In one of her posts, she recreated Alia’s iconic ivory wedding look. In another reel, she enacted a line from Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also posted a parody clip of herself addressing claims of her resemblance with the actor. It read, “How do you resemble Alia Bhatt so much?”

The video has now crossed 70K views on the photo-sharing app. Replying to it, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Chhoti (young) Alia Bhatt.” “Sabke copy aa gaye hai (Every star has a copy nowadays),” added another person. An Instagram user said, “Copy ho aap pura ka puraa (You are a true copy).”

Earlier it was social media influencer, Celesti Bairagey who went viral as Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger. While she has now bagged her television debut, she earlier told Hindustan Times that she is still referred to as ‘Alia Bhatt 2.0’ by her fans. She said that she no more wants to be labelled.

“Even before I got the show, I wouldn’t want to be identified as someone else. Alia is my favourite actor. I admire her a lot. I find her cute. If someone is saying that I resemble her, I find it overwhelming. Up to that, it’s fine. But the moment it starts converting your identity, it becomes problematic. I don’t think anyone wants it. I would be very happy if people start calling me Rajjo instead of Alia. Because being Rajjo is my identity and not someone's doppelganger,” she told referring to her character Rajjo from her first TV show, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Alia Bhatt last appeared with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra as his love interest, Isha. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be reuniting with Ranveer Singh in the film after Gully Boy.

