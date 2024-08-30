Internet trolls Kangana Ranaut for asking why Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Opposition: 'Elect a clown, expect a circus'

Kangana made remark on Rahul Gandhi

Kangana asked, "Opposition leader karne k liye unhone kya teer mara hai (What has he done to become opposition leader)? Can you tell me?" When the journalist said he secured 99 seats, Kangana made a face and said, "Theek hai agar aapko aese baat karni hai toh phir uska koi jawab ho hi nahi sakta (If you want to talk like this then there can be no answer to it). Today, the opportunity he got it's on what basis? Are there no senior leaders in the party (Congress) who expect or deserve this position?"

Internet reacts to actor's comment

A person shared a part of the interview on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Most hilarious thing I have seen." "Elect a clown, expect a circus," read a comment. A person wrote, "The journalist could have asked her on what basis u got BJP ticket and people of Mandi elected you. What did you do to get the ticket?" "@EktaaRKapoor @anuragkashyap72 @RajkumarHirani @TSeries Guys, can you take her back to Bollywood- Parliament or Country are not an appropriate platform for her to act and spread Cringe," tweeted another person.

"Poor girl does not have directors and scriptwriters in real life like reel life whose words she only had to enact in movies !! It's real exposure !!" said an X user. A social media user wrote, "This lady is plain hilarious. She could have just kept verbal diarrhoea in control & people at least would have gone to check out the movie. With her disclosures, it seems the movie has gone for a toss. Such a beautiful opportunity lost." "Give him medal for tolerating it. Stumped the anchor too! The thing is that it is useless to say anything further," read another tweet.

Kangana's upcoming film

The actor will be seen in Emergency, a project that she has helmed. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.