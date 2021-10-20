Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn gets a blockbuster challenge from Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn is all set to be seen in the upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor, who will be seen struggling for survival in the Indian Ocean, had received a special challenge from his Golmaal director Rohit Shetty.

Ajay, who is the son of late action director Veeru Devgn, has performed several stunts in his Bollywood career. Similarly, Rohit is known for his penchant for action in films and has worked with Ajay in the Golmaal franchise, Singham, Singham Returns and Sooryavanshi.

Right before the expedition with Bear Grylls, Ajay received a message from Rohit in which he threw a challenge at him. Rohit told Ajay, “Yeh theek nahi kiya boss aapne. Mere ko chhod ke aap Bear ke saath chale gaye! Huh? Ab logon ne itna sara stunt karte hue aapko dekha hai itne saalon se aur wo bhi uss zamane se jab special effects nahi tha. Ek challenge doo? Koi aisi cheez banado jisse aap aur Bear is island se nikal sako. Lekin haan, apni filmon kee tarah yeh bhi ek blockbuster stunt hona chahiye. So, all the best (Boss, you haven't done the right thing. You left me and accompanied Bear instead. People have seen you performing so many stunts for so many years, at a time when there were no special effects. Should I give you a challenge? Create something with which you and Bear can escape from the island. But yes, just like your films, this should also be a blockbuster stunt).”

The Into The Wild trailer shows Ajay and Bear Grylls braving the Indian Ocean, swimming through the sharks, struggling on an island and more. It seems Ajay and Bear managed to make a catamaran from raw materials they found in the jungle.

The episode will be premiering on Discovery+ on October 22 and on Discovery Channel on October 25.