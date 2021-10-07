Ira Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's social media PDA grabs Fatima Sana Shaikh's attention

Ira Khan and her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare celebrated the one-year anniversary of Ira's first-ever tattoo that she drew on his arm, on Wednesday.

Nupur took to Instagram to share a video montage that included clips and photos of the tattoo – an anchor – and Ira making it. He wrote in his caption, “Coz I can't help... One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever?”

Ira responded with three comments. She wrote, “I love you to bits now come give me my anchor.” In the second comment, she added, “Awwlie! So that's what you were doing the whole time? Taking videos of me?” Her third comment was just a bunch of heart emojis.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has worked with Ira's father, Aamir Khan, in films such as Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, wrote in the comments section, “You guys are the cutest.”

Exactly one year ago, Ira had shared a picture of herself working in a tattoo studio, as well as a picture of the tattoo itself. She'd written in her caption, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career."

Ira made her debut as a theatre director with an adaptation of Medea, starring Hazel Keech and featuring her brother, Junaid. She has said that she is more inclined to remain behind the camera than in front of it. Talking about her interest in direction, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”