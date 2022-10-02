Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares a close look at engagement ring, enjoys date by the ocean with boyfriend Nupur

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They were in a relationship for about two years after which Nupur went down on one knee at an athletic event to propose to her with a ring. Recently, he posted a video featuring adorable moments of them and Ira happily flaunted her minimal ring. Also read: Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

The video offers a peek into Ira Khan and Nupur’s outing with each other. It starts with the day when Nupur pulled out the ring and shares a glimpse of their dates at a park, and other different places. It also features them at their holiday together, followed by their cycling outings, exploring a beach and trying out dishes at eateries. In the background, Nupur added David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s song and wrote in the caption, “I'm Good.”

Earlier, Ira shared a couple of pictures with Nupur as both were out and about on a date. In one of the pictures, Ira planted a kiss on him and both held hands in another. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote in the caption, “Date By The Ocean.”

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. She also has a brother, Junaid Khan. Ira has been dating Nupur who was her fitness trainer and they celebrated two-year anniversary in June 2022. They keep sharing updates from their life with fans on social media.

On their second anniversary, Ira shared a bunch of photos with a note. It read, “It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Responding to it, Nupur had commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back."

