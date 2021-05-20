Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare responds to her 'who's your person' question: 'I already have. Her name is Ira'
bollywood

Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare responds to her 'who's your person' question: 'I already have. Her name is Ira'

Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare has responded to her question. See here
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.

Nupur Shikhare has responded to a question posed by his girlfriend Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan. Ira often interacts with her fans on Instagram with Q&A sessions. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a video clip of Nupur and asked her fans, "Do you think you can have someone who's YOUR person?"

Reacting to the post, Nupur shared the clip on his Instagram Stories and replied, "I already have, Her name is Ira" followed by a red heart emoji. In the video, Nupur is seen trying to click a photo of himself as he wraps fairy lights around his head. He is heard saying, "stop it. I am working", after realising that Ira was recording him.

Reacting to the query, Nupur shared the clip on his Instagram Stories.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ira had made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram. On the occasion of Promise Day, as part of the Valentine's week celebrations, she shared several photos with Nupur and said, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” She had later posted pictures of her at-home Valentine’s Day celebration with Nupur.

Ira has quite a following on her social media platform and interacts with them on several issues including the importance of mental health. She also gives them a glimpse of her personal life.

Recently, during a fan interaction on Instagram, Ira had objected to the use of "gendered nouns" like son and daughter. A user had said, "Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho na (Aren't you Aamir Khan sir's son)?" Ira responded with, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?"

Also Read: When Karan Johar teased Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal's name: 'Inke ghar mein sab Kaushal Mangal hai'

Ira has no inclination to become an actor. She made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Earlier, in an interview, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nupur shikhare aamir khan ira khan daughter ira khan aamir khan daughter ira khan ira khan instagram ira khan aamir khan

Related Stories

tv

It’s important to learn and continue evolving as an actor: Amitt K Singh

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:03 PM IST
web series

November Story review: Tamannaah’s show is a slow-burning, effective crime thriller with a shaky ending

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:57 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP