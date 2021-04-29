Irrfan Khan builds a table as he fought weakness from chemotherapy in pic shared by Babil: 'Nobody can ever replace him'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has shared a heartbreaking post on his Instagram page to mark the first death anniversary of the late actor on Thursday. Babil shared Irrfan's picture from the time he underwent chemotherapy in the UK. He also posted a handwritten note by the late actor. Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Irrfan can be seen building his own table in a picture that Babil shared. A frail-looking Irrfan is dressed in a casual yellow T-shirt and grey trousers as he is completely engrossed in his work, smiling.

Babil wrote on Thursday morning, "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to."

Babil further wrote, "To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)."

A few minutes earlier, Babil also shared a handwritten note by Irrfan, as he got his treatment in London in 2018. The note said, "Reality of being NOW. The most amazing period of life in London 25 Jan 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic which lays on the other side of conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unbound mind." Babil captioned the post, "Need I say much? My Baba, last stages of evolution ."