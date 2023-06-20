Here's why Irrfan Khan was pissed during the first Bollywood Actors Roundtable

When late actor Irrfan Khan shot for the first Bollywood Actors Roundtable in 2012, he was quite ‘pissed off’. The maiden roundatble for leading actors in Bollywood was hosted by Rajeev Masand, and featured Irrfan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee on whether he was jealous of Irrfan Khan: ‘Didn’t know him well, we were in different circles')

In a podcast with YouTuber Varun Duggi, Rajeev recalled how it was a task every year to bring all the actors together for an evening to conduct the Bollywood Actors Roundtable. And the issues started cropping up right from the first one in 2012.

‘Irrfan was pissed’

“Nawaz was shooting in Wai at that time for Ketan Mehta's film (Manjhi: The Mountain Man) so the only time we could shoot the roundtable was at midnight. He'd get free from the shoot at 8, drive for four hours to Mumbai for our shoot and then go back to Wai for the shoot next day. So everything worked out except one hour before the shoot, I got a call saying that Irrfan won't be able to make it. He was shooting for a YRF (Yash Raj Films) film (Gunday) and that had gone on. I couldn't reach Irrfan because his phone was off. So I had to start calling other directors and producers to put in a word. Nikkhil Advani had just worked with him and he put in a good word. Irrfan came, very pissed off because he was pulled out of a set for this. We shot it till 3 am, and the roundtable really took off,” Rajeev said in the podcast.

When Akshaye Khanna would just not speak up

Rajeev recalled another incident where he invited Akshaye Khanna in the last Bollywood Actors roundtable he hosted, but the actor would just not speak up. “On the other end of the spectrum, there was Ranveer Singh, who is always on some 200 Redbulls. The rest of them had gotten into it. They were also trying to get Akshaye to open up, but sometimes it just doesn't happen.”

No Actresses Roundtable in first year

Rajeev confessed that the reason he didn't have a Bollywood Actresses Roundtable in the first year was because he wrongly assumed that actresses would just not get along. But he tried it next year, and to his surprise, the actresses roundtable really took off because all the actors genuinely encouraged each other.

