Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, asked about his religion, says ‘I’ve read the Bible, Bhagvad Gita, Quran…’

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, replied to an Instagram user who wanted to know about his religion. He said that he does not identify with any religion and is ‘for all’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared a screenshot of a comment, which asked, “Brother are you a muslim?” In his replies, he wrote, “@sahil_insta69 I don’t belong to any religion,” followed by, “@sahil_insta69 I am Babil.”

Babil also added, “I’ve read the Bible, Bhagvad Gita, Quran and I’m in the middle of reading Guru Granth Sahib. I am for all. How we help each other evolve is the basis of all religions.”

Babil Khan on Instagram Stories.

In the past, Babil has talked about being ‘raised as a man without a religion’. “I have enjoyed the festivities of Diwali and Holi and Raksha Bandhan and Eid and I’ve also been to a church and paid my respect,” he replied to an Instagram user last year. “I LOVE PEOPLE, I’m trying to stand FOR PEOPLE,” he added.

Last year, Babil wrote on Instagram Stories that he is a ‘human being’ and did not want to be judged on the basis of his religion. “I don’t want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, l am a human being, just like the rest of the population of India,” he wrote.

Babil is set to make his acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, which also stars Triptii Dimri. The film will be out directly on Netflix. He has also bagged his second project, even before the release of his first film. He will star in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Last month, Babil announced his decision to drop out of college to focus entirely on his acting career. He was studying films at the University of Westminster.