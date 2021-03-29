Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar tells Babil the heartbreaking reason behind skipping an awards show, watch
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar tells Babil the heartbreaking reason behind skipping an awards show, watch

The late Irrfan Khan was posthumously given the Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Actor in a Leading Role for his last release, Angrezi Medium, at an awards show on Saturday. Babil Khan attended the ceremony and accepted the award.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil and Sutapa Sikdar ahead of an awards ceremony.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil attended a recent awards show sans his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. At the awards show, he accepted the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Irrfan's last release, Angrezi Medium. On Sunday, Babil shared a video showing his mother helping him with his outfit for the awards show.

During their chat, Sutapa confessed that she wished she could attend the awards show. However, she decided not to join him. When Babil asked her the reason behind her decision, Sutapa said, "No, I can't face people." Babil immediately gave her a hug. Sharing the video, Babil said, "Mamma dressing me up."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra kicks off celebrations with hubby Nick Jonas, in-laws

Sara couldn't resist posing at 'Saif chai wala', uses it as appreciation post

Priyanka Chopra plays Ludo with Nick Jonas and her in-laws, see pic

Alaya F dances as she wins award, mother Pooja says proud of 'baby girl'

In the caption, he also revealed, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with."

Babil also shared the acceptance speech he delivered while receiving Irrfan's award from Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. "I basically said 'this is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take Indian cinema to new heights, I promise,'" Babil revealed.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' in a rare social media post, poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Following the awards show, Ayushmann was all praise for Babil. Speaking about him, Ayushmann wrote on Instagram, "Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan babil khan sutapa sikdar filmfare

Related Stories

bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil on being asked if he was high at awards event: 'I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:44 AM IST
bollywood

Irrfan's sons Babil, Ayaan work on a music album: 'What could be better for Baba's legacy'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:33 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP