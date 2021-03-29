Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar tells Babil the heartbreaking reason behind skipping an awards show, watch

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil attended a recent awards show sans his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. At the awards show, he accepted the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Irrfan's last release, Angrezi Medium. On Sunday, Babil shared a video showing his mother helping him with his outfit for the awards show.

During their chat, Sutapa confessed that she wished she could attend the awards show. However, she decided not to join him. When Babil asked her the reason behind her decision, Sutapa said, "No, I can't face people." Babil immediately gave her a hug. Sharing the video, Babil said, "Mamma dressing me up."

In the caption, he also revealed, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with."

Babil also shared the acceptance speech he delivered while receiving Irrfan's award from Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. "I basically said 'this is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take Indian cinema to new heights, I promise,'" Babil revealed.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' in a rare social media post, poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Following the awards show, Ayushmann was all praise for Babil. Speaking about him, Ayushmann wrote on Instagram, "Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future."