Irrfan Khan wanted to be an ‘urban farmer’, says wife Sutapa Sikdar; shares photo of son with bananas from their farm

Late actor Irrfan Khan wanted to be an ‘urban farmer’, his wife Sutapa Sikdar said in her latest social media post. While sharing a picture of their younger son Ayan, she wrote he was posing as a farmer in a village market. The picture showed him holding a bunch of bananas as he looked to the camera. (Also read: Irrfan Khan was ‘perfect picture of Lord Shiva’ at Babil's birth, recalls Sutapa)

On Friday, Sutapa shared the picture on Instagram, and wrote, “After mangoes when you return home with bananas from the farm and your boy is trying to look like farmer in a village market. #banana seller.” One of the comments on her post read, “Humara in-house farmer (Our in-house farmer).” Sutapa responded with to the comment, and wrote, “Yes, the urban farmer what his father truly wanted to become.”

Sutapa has been sharing pictures of the fresh harvest from their farm. Recently, she posted pictures of the mangoes that came from their farm. Posting a video, Sutapa wrote, “In this journey called life you are always close to your close ones but if your journey has extended beyond the life span but you can be alive if you had decided to be part of mother nature in your life span."

She added, "Mango farm by Irrfan was an extension of him and his calling 'organic farming'. It's again that part of the year, when mangoes blessed with his love reached us. He loved sitting on this chair and devour them. He loved mangoes and I could fool with rubbish cooking if it ended with mangoes.”

Irrfan Khan died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by wife Sutapa, and their two sons - Babil and Ayan. Babil is set to make his acting debut soon with the Netflix original Qala. He will also be working on Shoojit Sircar's next film.

