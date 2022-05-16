Irrfan Khan was ‘perfect picture of Lord Shiva’ at Babil's birth, recalls his wife Sutapa Sikdar

On Sunday, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan turned 24. Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a series of throwback pictures of Irrfan and a baby Babil on her Instagram handle. In the post, she also talked about Irrfan's reaction after Babil's birth. Also Read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan remembers dad on second death anniversary, says, 'I am not ready to move on'

Sharing a couple of pictures, Sutapa wrote, “Let me confess on your 24th birthday Babil the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable. Thank you. You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm. But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you. Sometimes with a broken heart and colossal embarrassment when you dance to 'chaldi kuri' you have made me unprejudiced. I thank god, because the intensity with which you sing Chaldi kuri matches immaculately with the intensity with which you (attempt) to sing Nusrat sahab’s songs, the sensitivity within you is unaffected by judgement."

She added, “You are this and you are that but to top it all you are my first born. The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself. It’s etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva.

"You the little devil just kept doing what you wanted all through your youngish days ..welcome to this world today and forever ,your best quality is you are so full of heart that sometimes I have to catch it and put it back. Today you are up for his shoot at 4 am without batting an eyelid. You are special you are magical.. whether it works in this society or for me is a big question though but with the most difficult parenting I am sooooo happy to have you as my son..no you don’t light up my life everyday we fight we argue you are not attentive towards me all the time but when you are, the stars descend upon our living room, rainbows float in my corridor.#elderson."

In the first picture, a pregnant Sutapa is seen working. In another picture, Irrfan is seen sleeping, as he cuddled baby Babil and in another one, he is seen holding him on his shoulders.

One person commented, “I love you Eastern bon so much. That first photo of you. and your words and the rest. And that curly haired boy of yours is seriously cute." Another one wrote, “Such a real yet poetic piece. Sutapaji you view things from the prism of your heart.” While one said, “I love everything about this. To develop acceptance with a child, despite all events, turmoil, and hardships - sublime,” another one said, “Beautifully written.”

She also shared a picture of Irrfan and Babil in her Instagram Story. In the photo, Irrfan is seen holding Babil a new born Babil in his arms.

A throwback picture of Irrfan Khan with Babil Khan.

Irrfan married Sutapa Sikdar in 1995, whom he met while attending National School of Drama. The couple have two sons: Babil and Ayan. Besides earning a name for his exemplary work in the Hindi film industry, Irrfan also worked in Oscar-winning films, such as, Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno, among others.

Babil is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Qala. The film, which also stars actor Tripti Dimri, is produced by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz and doesn't have a release date yet. He will also be seen in the web series Railway Men.

