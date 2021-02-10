Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan's son Babil shares glimpse inside mom Sutapa's serene farmhouse. See pics
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil shares glimpse inside mom Sutapa's serene farmhouse. See pics

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has shared pictures of the farmhouse which is being designed as per his mother Sutapa Sikdar's taste.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Sutapa Sikdar's farmhouse is being given finishing touches.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has shared glimpses of his mother Sutapa Sikdar's farmhouse. Irrfan died last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Sharing a few pictures of the farmhouse, which is being given finishing touches, Babil wrote on Instagram, "A little vibe of mamma’s farmhouse."

The pictures show a serene place on the banks of a water body. It is mostly defined with pillars and glass rather than walls to let maximum sunlight inside. It has a huge courtyard, a spiral staircase to go on the terrace, and plain white walls that carve a picture of simplicity and calm.

Babil's followers were impressed with the beauty of the place. A fan wrote, "Serene n feeling of vastness with no boundaries. awesome." Another commented, "This is so beautiful. So open... no boundaries." A fan inquired, "Can't wait to see the results! Babil, is this your old house in Madh Island or a new one?"

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday

Irrfan and his family had moved from Madh Island to Oshiwara in 2015. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have two houses now, but I still prefer living in Madh Island. It was difficult for my sons, Babil and Ayan, to call their friends over. Plus, the distance between Madh Island and any part of the city was getting on our nerves. I wish there were some rules and regulations that could allow us to enjoy life in Mumbai without dealing with so much traffic.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan son irrfan khan sutapa sikdar babil khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won, sees a parallel with Marlon Brando

PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:22 AM IST
bollywood

Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars

UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:02 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP