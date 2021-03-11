Irrfan's son Babil teases film debut '8 years too early', shares dad's picture

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has posted a note on social media, revealing that he is set to make his entry in films soon. He also shared a throwback picture from one of Irrfan's earliest and most respected films, Maqbool.

In the picture, Tabu is seen standing in a white-coloured salwar suit while a young Irrfan tends to her injured foot, sitting near her. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film starred Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah, alongside Irrfan and Tabu. It was Vishal's first screen adaptation of a Shakespeare play. Sharing the image, Babil wrote, "I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’."

He added, "Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans."

Irrfan died in April last year, after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen onscreen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which released days ahead of the pandemic-induced lockdown in March. Irrfan's film The Song of Scorpions is also set to release soon. The upcoming film has been directed by Qissa director Anup Singh.

Also read: Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman

Babil has been sharing memories of Irrfan on social media, offering a treat to the late actor's fans. He had shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Irrfan and written on Instagram recently, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”

In a post in November, he wrote. “...I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again."