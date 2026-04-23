Is Deepika Padukone’s role in Raaka getting trimmed due to her pregnancy? Makers clear the air

Actor Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy has fuelled fresh speculation around her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun, with some reports suggesting her role has been scaled down. However, the film’s team has now stepped in to clarify the situation and set the record straight. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Deepika’s role to be reduced? Several reports suggested that Deepika’s role might be cut short or that she could even be replaced amid her pregnancy. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Raaka team has rubbished the report and called it baseless.

In a statement issued to The Times of India, the team dismissed the claims, with the makers terming them completely baseless rumours.

"Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” said the movie’s team.

This comes a few days after it was reported that Deepika, who announced her pregnancy on Sunday, plans to continue filming Atlee's Raaka throughout her pregnancy. One industry insider stated, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” Deepika and the makers have taken all precautions while filming the projects.

With both King and Raaka locked into release dates and running on tight timelines, Deepika is keen to stay on track and adhere to the schedule, with the source adding, “She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film, which also stars Allu Arjun, is expected to hit screens in 2027. On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film – an intense close-up that showcased the actor in a striking bald avatar, with a rugged and fierce expression.

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy On Sunday, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.