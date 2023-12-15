Is that Preity Zinta or Lily Gladstone? This picture of Killers of Flower Moon star is confusing Bollywood fans

A section of the internet had a hilarious reaction to a picture of actor Lily Gladstone as they thought it was Preity Zinta. Taking to X, Film Updates shared a picture of the Hollywood actor, writing, “Lily Gladstone has been announced as the honorary chair for the 2024 Spirit Awards.” (Also Read: Lily Gladstone exclusive interview: ‘Hope an Osage director gets $200M to make an epic like Killers of the Flower Moon’) Lily Gladstone's looks have been compared to Preity Zinta's(X)

‘Why is Preity Zinta here’

In the beautiful picture shared by the X user, Lily was dressed in a black gown, silver earrings and looked away at the camera. Due to the angle of the picture, she resembled Preity. “But, why are you using Preity Zintas pic?” read a hilarious comment. Another wrote, “Why is Preity Zinta here?” Some even went a step further by tagging Preity in the comments section and congratulating her. “@realpreityzinta congratulations,” wrote one user. A person commented, “Preity G Zinta ka naam Lily Gladstone kab hua (when did her name change) @realpreityzinta.” Preity and Lily are yet to notice the comparison or respond to it on social media.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

About Lily Gladstone

American actor Lily Gladstone rose to fame this year when she played Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book penned by David Grann and is based on a true story.

Lily began her career in 2012 with the film Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian. She also acted in a few TV shows like Crash Course and Billions. Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro also starred in the film which has earned her global recognition. She made history this year by being the first indigenous woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture category. She was also named the ‘breakthrough entertainer’ of the year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place