Ishaan Khatter holds mom Neliima Azeem's hand, escorts girlfriend Chandni Bainz to car after taking both on a movie date

Actor Ishaan Khatter, his mother Neliima Azeem and his girlfriend-model Chandni Bainz stepped out together to watch a movie on Saturday evening. Several videos and pictures of the trio outside a movie hall in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ishaan Khatter makes first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz) Ishaan Khatter with mom Neliima Azeem and girlfriend Chandni Bainz.

Ishaan goes on movie date with mom, girlfriend

In a video, shared by a paparazzo, Ishaan was seen holding Neliima Azeem's hands as they climbed down the stairs while exiting the building. Both of them smiled. He was later seen hugging her as they parted ways.

Ishaan also walked Chandni down the stairs though they didn't look at the paparazzi. He then escorted her to her car and closed the door after her. For the outing, Ishaan wore a white shirt, cargo pants and white sneakers. Neliima was seen in a green suit. Chandni opted for a white shirt, shorts and shoes.

Fans react to Ishaan's gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Ishaan is a gentleman. The way he is taking care of his mother and also his girlfriend." A person wrote, "He balances family with love." "Such sweet people. Nice that they are bonding well." A comment read, "Ishaan is extremely polite, well mannered and well brought up. Kudos to his parents."

About Ishaan and Chandni

Ishaan made his first public appearance with Chandni in September last year. The duo reportedly attended the engagement ceremony of Ishaan's friend. They were seen exiting a building holding hands. He also escorted her to the car and opened the door for her. After she sat inside, Ishaan closed the door as well.

Earlier, Ishaan was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Ananya Panday. They featured together in the film Khaali Peeli (2020). He is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima. Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's brother.

Ishaan's upcoming projects

Fans will see Ishaan in his Hollywood debut series, The Perfect Couple, headlined by Nicole Kidman. The Netflix series is based on American author Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name. It is directed by filmmaker Susanne Bier. The Perfect Couple also features Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson. It follows Amelia (Eve), who is about to marry into a wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch novelist (Nicole). Ishaan essays the role of Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom, Benji Winbury (Billy Howle).

He was last seen in Pippa, a biopic on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.