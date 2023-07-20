Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy, mother and newborn are healthy

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday. The news was shared by a media portal and soon after fans and friends of the couple started congratulating them on the arrival of the baby. Ishita will reportedly be discharged from the hospital on Friday. Also read: Ishita Dutta performs griha pravesh puja, Vatsal Sheth finds something special as couple moves to new house. Watch Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were spotted regularly during the pregnancy.

Ishita and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on November 28, 2017 after they fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. They announced the pregnancy on March 31.

Ishita Dutta and baby's health

Sharing more information about Ishita, a leading daily quoted a source as saying: "The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now."

Ishita Dutta's pregnancy, new house

Before the arrival of the baby, the couple had been occasionally sharing pictures from the pregnancy photo shoot. In May, the couple also moved to their new home where Ishita took part in the inauguration rituals. Days before moving to their new house, Ishita also had a traditional god bharai (baby shower) ceremony which had Kajol as well as Ishita's sister Tanushree Dutta in attendance.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's projects

Ishita was last seen in 2022 Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2. She plays the role of his daughter Anju Salgaonkar in the film. It turned out to be a blockbuster. She was also working during her pregnancy and wrapped up her projects by the time she entered the third trimester.

Vatsal Sheth recently finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also stars Helly Shah. The film is touted to be a comedy-drama. The title of the film has not been revealed yet.

Excited about the project, Vatsal said, “This film is really special and it was an amazing experience shooting for it as we have shot it in Somnath, Dwarka and the last schedule was shot in Daman! We have wrapped the film and it's finally done.” He also praised Helly. "It was great working with Helly Shah, she is a fantastic actress. The movie is already in post production and we are really excited about it. It was an overwhelming experience altogether," he added.

