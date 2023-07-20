Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth share first pic with baby from hospital: ‘We have been blessed with a boy’

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, the newest celebrity parents, have shared the first photo with their baby. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. A day later, Ishita and Vatsal announced their baby news on Instagram. Also read: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy

First pic of Ishita and Vatsal's baby boy

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta had a baby boy.

The photo clicked at the hospital featured Ishita holding her newborn baby, as Vatsal posed with them. Vatsal held Ishita close as the three posed for their first family picture. The couple did not reveal the face of their son; it was covered with a heart emoji.

Celebs congratulate Ishita and Vatsal

Ishita and Vatsal's joint Instagram post read, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.” Replying to them, Jennifer Winget commented, “Congratulations!” Many other celebs showered love on the new parents.

“Congratulations guys blessings and best wishes,” added Ridhima Pandit. “Congratulations God bless,” said Sunayana Fozdar. Others including Atul Agnihotri, Nikita Dutta, Priya Bapat, Anita Hassanandani and Rajniesh Duggall have also extended best wishes for the family.

Ishita and Vatsal's relationship

Ishita and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on November 28, 2017, after they fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. They announced the pregnancy on March 31.

Announcing the news of their baby's arrival, a report in ETimes claimed the mother and the baby are both healthy. Ishita and her baby boy will be reportedly going home from the hospital on Friday this week.

In May, Ishita and Vatsal moved to their new home. They hosted inauguration rituals in photos and videos from the ceremony. Days before moving to their new house, Ishita also had a traditional god bharai (baby shower) ceremony. It was attended by Kajol, Ishita's sister Tanushree Dutta and many other family members of the actors.

Ishita was last seen in 2022 Ajay Devgn’s hit film Drishyam 2. In the film, she played the role of his daughter Anju Salgaonkar. Meanwhile, Vatsal recently finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also has actor Helly Shah. Makers are yet to reveal the title of the film.

