New mom Ishita Dutta discharged from hospital, makes first public appearance with Vatsal Sheth and baby. Watch

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta became parents to a boy on Wednesday. A day later they also shared the news on Instagram along with his first picture. Now, the new parents were seen with their baby for the first time in public as they Ishita was discharged from the hospital on Friday. (Also read: Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth share first pic with baby from hospital: ‘We have been blessed with a boy’)

Ishita and Vatsal leave hospital with baby boy

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth spotted leaving the hospital with their baby on Friday.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were spotted by the paparazzi as they were leaving the hospital on Friday afternoon. The new parents smiled at the cameras and posed for some photos, before marking their exit. Vatsal was seen holding the baby wrapped in his arms. He was seen in a green and blue shirt and white pants. While, Ishita was seen in a lavender outfit.

First pic of Ishita and Vatsal's baby boy

Earlier on Thursday, they had shared the first photo with their newborn son today along with a sweet caption. Ishita and Vatsal's joint Instagram post read, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.” Jennifer Winget had commented, “Congratulations!” Many other celebs also wished congratulations to the new parents.

Ishita and Vatsal's relationship

Ishita and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on November 28, 2017, after they fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. They announced the pregnancy on March 31. Earlier this year in May, Ishita and Vatsal had moved to their new home. They also hosted some inauguration rituals as shared in the photos and videos from the ceremony. In the days before moving to their new house, Ishita had a traditional god bharai (baby shower) ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Kajol, Ishita's sister Tanushree Dutta and many other family members of the actors.

Ishita was last seen in 2022 Ajay Devgn’s hit film Drishyam 2. In the film, she played the role of his daughter Anju Salgaonkar. Meanwhile, Vatsal recently finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also has actor Helly Shah. Makers are yet to reveal the title of the film.

