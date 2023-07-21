Karan Johar gives Kajol a big hug, Arjun Kapoor attends Manish Malhora's fashion show with Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi

Who all attended Manish Malhotra's show

Many celebrities including Kajol, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Tisca Chopra among others also attended The Bridal Couture Show. For the event, Deepika Padukone wore a white saree and blouse. Karan Johar opted for a printed black blazer and pants. Kajol was seen in a shimmery pink saree and matching blouse while her sister Tanishaa Mukerji opted for a yellow outfit. After arriving at the event, Karan greeted both Kajol and Deepika Padukone with hugs.

Who wore what to the event

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a sleeveless multi-coloured cropped top and matching skirt while her sister Khushi Kapoor wore a shimmery black dress. At the event, Ranveer was seen hugging Arjun Kapoor after the show. Arjun wore a black jacket and white pants for the event. Nora Fatehi was seen in a navy blue saree and matching blouse. Anshula was seen posing with her brother as she opted for a multi-coloured saree and matching blouse.

Rakul Preet Singh wore a lehenga for the show while Shriya Saran was seen in a multi-coloured high-slit dress. Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a black top under a matching jacket and shorts, Huma Qureshi was seen in a thigh-high slit green and cream dress and a cape while Rhea Chakraborty opted for a pink saree.

Ranveer and Deepika greeted the Ambani family

Ranveer and Deepika were seen interacting with businessman Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani. Deepika, after the show, hugged Mukesh Ambani and Isha and also shared conversations with them. Ranveer shook hands with Mukesh Ambani and also spoke with him during the show. Manish was also seen greeting the Ambani family including Kokilaben Ambani.

Deepika's upcoming films

Fans will see Deepika in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Deepika will also be seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

