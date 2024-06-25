Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 4: Rohit Saraf film witnesses drop on first Monday, earns only ₹38 lakh
Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 4: The Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan film didn't do well on Monday. It also stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.
Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 4: The film, which has been doing well, witnessed a fall in its numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned less than ₹4 crore. Ishq Vishk Rebound revolves around four friends and their complicated love lives. (Also Read | Ishq Vishk Rebound review: This rebound romance is confused, frivolous and doesn’t give any closure)
Ishq Vishk Rebound India box office
The film earned ₹1 crore on day one, ₹1.2 crore on day two and ₹1.4 crore on day three. On day four, the film earned only ₹38 lakh nett in India, as per early estimates. So far the film has minted ₹3.98 crore. Ishq Vishk Rebound had an overall 10.15% Hindi occupancy on Monday.
About Ishq Vishk Rebound
Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. Ishq Vishq Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.
The drama is a follow-up of the 2003 Ishq Vishq. It starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury. The 2003 film revolved around four friends and their complicated love lives.
Ishq Vishk Rebound review
The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “For a Gen Z film, Ishq Vishk Rebound surprisingly doesn’t refresh the template, sticking to the same vocabulary with characters saying the same old, cliched lines. The story tries to show the confusions and indecisiveness that modern couples go though in their relationships, but keeps it very superficial. I would have liked if in today’s day and age, we are told why and how Sanya got over Sahir so soon and fell for Raghav? What I do like in the film is that despite being focused on the generation where a breakup means moving on and kissing another person in a matter of days, the film does enter slightly more mature territories.”
