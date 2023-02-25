Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / It took me 15 years to get a lead role: Yash Raj

It took me 15 years to get a lead role: Yash Raj

bollywood
Published on Feb 25, 2023 05:49 PM IST

From a small town Islamnagar in district Badaun (UP), actor Yash Raj started his journey to achieve his acting dream in 2007

Yash Raj (Instagram)
Yash Raj (Instagram)
ByDeep Saxena

From a small town Islamnagar in district Badaun (UP), actor Yash Raj started his journey to achieve his acting dream in 2007. The youngster feels he has finally arrived now after completing a feature film with Mimoh Chakrabory. Raj is currently shooting for a Kannada film as lead which is based on bestseller book The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari.

“It has been a journey of ups and downs. I dropped BDS and left my home. I headed for Mumbai but in three months I exhausted all money and realised I made a mistake. I completed Hotel Management course from Nainital and returned with a proper job which gave me backing to survive,” shares Raj.

He has been doing theatre in UP which he continued in Mumbai. “I did theatre workshops with legendary yesteryear star Biswajit Chatterjee. I did several acting courses and kept on doing plays. I have done countless roles in films, some with big names like Vishal Bharadwaj, and TV serials but most of them are blink and miss or very small. I even did a film as lead with Sanjay Misra and Zakir Hussain but it never released. The lesson learnt important to have a parallel income. As it helped me sustain else, I would have to pack my bags yet again. The key to survival is to stay a put, it’s very tough to survive in the industry with only acting dreams.”

Finally, Raj got his most awaited break. “Writer-director Jayeveer Panghal signed me with Mimoh for feature film Rosh and the thriller is entirely based on my role and sequence of events that happen around me. We shot it in 2019 and the remaining portion was shot in pandemic. We are looking for the release this year in theatres and OTT. I have also completed 25% shoot for my Kannada film. So, things are rolling out and I hope it translates into bigger projects”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out