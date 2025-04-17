Jaat 2 announced: Sunny Deol to return in sequel despite first part's lukewarm box office performance

Sunny Deol is not done with Jaat. The actor announced a sequel to the action entertainer - Jaat 2 - a week after part 1 hit the theatres. Interestingly, Jaat has not set the cash registers ringing since its release. Yet, the makers have greenlit a sequel, implying they are confident about the film recovering its investment. Jaat 2 has been announced with Sunny Deol returning as the lead.

All about Jaat 2

Sunny Deol took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared a poster of Jaat 2. He wrote alongside, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2". The poster confirms that the sequel will also be directed by Gopichand Malineni. The poster also mentioned the names of Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, the three producers of the film. Mythri Movie Makers will back the sequel as well. There has been no announcement of the cast, except for Sunny returning.

About Jaat

Jaat, Sunny's first pan-India actioner, marked director Gopichand Malineni's Hindi-language debut. The film stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist and also features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, but has been praised by the audiences for the action and Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's performances

Jaat box office update

However, Jaat has not been a smash hit at the box office. The film was released in theatres on April 10 and it opened at a rather low ₹9.50 crore in India and ₹13 crore worldwide. In its first 7 days at the box office, Jaat has earned just ₹57.50 crore net in India, and around ₹75 crore worldwide. As the collections are dropping, it looks unlikely that Jaat will go much beyond the ₹100-crore mark worldwide and may just struggle to reach it in India with its net collections. The announcement of the sequel, despite the lukewarm box office performance, has been met with some surprise in the industry.