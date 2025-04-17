Sunny Deol didn’t want his popular dhai kilo ka haath dialogue in Jaat. Here’s why

Actor Sunny Deol has reprised his iconic dhai kilo ka haath dialogue from the film Damini in his recent movie Jaat. Interestingly, Sunny wasn't too keen on using this signature line again, despite it being one of his most memorable moments on screen. Also read: Jaat under fire for church scene: Christian community demands ban, raises slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’ Photo Jaat was released in theatres on April 10 and received mixed reviews.

Sunny gets candid

Sunny, along with Viineet Kumar Siingh and Randeep Hooda, recently appeared in IMDb original series Behind The Scenes where they shared insights into what went behind making the film. and their experience shooting for the movie. During the conversation, Sunny revealed his reaction to his iconic dialogue being used in the film.

Sunny said, “I was a little bit not so happy about it, to be very definite, but then I understood why it is required and why the director has conceived that particular dialogue to be there in that scene. It comes across very well and now everybody is talking about it”.

Talking about his experience working in a Telugu film, Sunny shared, “The only difference basically is always the language, otherwise there was nothing because cinema is itself a language which we all understand and definitely the fun was that the subjects are so rooted to the nation. We hardly see Hindi cinema doing that off late for a long time and it was fun and one felt excited that one is going back to the roots again.”

All about Jaat

Jaat also stars Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. It is Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood venture.

Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory produced it. Jaat tells the story of a mysterious man (Sunny) who chances upon a village in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, struggling under oppression by Ranatunga (Randeep) and his wife Bharathi (Regena). A small confrontation escalates into something bigger, and he takes it upon himself to save these people from oppression. The film was released in theatres on April 10 and received mixed reviews.

According to Sacnilk, Jaat has made ₹57 crore net at the box office. On Wednesday, the film earned ₹4 crore. It was a dip in collections compared to the last few days, but that was not entirely surprising since the weekend is over.