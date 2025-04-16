Jaat box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol film loses momentum midweek, yet to cross 60 crore

Jaat box office collection day 7: Fans were eagerly awaiting to see their favourite star Sunny Deol weave his magic with Jaat. However the film opened to a decent response, not able to create the massive furor like his last release Gadar 2. The latest update on Sacnilk.com states that Jaat has made above ₹55 crore at the box office. Jaat released in theatres last week on April 10. (Also read: Jaat under fire for church scene: Christian community demands ban, raises slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’) Jaat box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol plays Baldev Pratap Singh in the film.

Jaat box office update

The report states that Jaat has managed to collect ₹ 56.81 at the end of 7 days at the box office, as per early estimates. On Wednesday, the film minted ₹ 3.31crore. It was a dip in collections compared to the last few days, but that was not entirely surprising since the weekend is over. Jaat opened at ₹ 9.5 crore, and showed its highest single day collection on Sunday, at ₹14 crore.

The film crossed ₹50 crores on Tuesday, but will be able to cross ₹100 crore at the domestic box office? For that, the film needs to do exceedingly well in the upcoming days.

On Wednesday, Jaat had an overall 9.09% Hindi Occupancy.

Sunny Deol on box office pressure

Sunny had recently spoken about the box office pressure that is attached to a film's release. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Sunny had said, “Pressure? I have not taken pressure basically ever in my life. But aaj ke zamaane mein even if you are not taking then koi sui chubho deta he ki pressure lo! Kyuki itne charche hone lag jaate hain ke ye figure he, wo he! Aadmi ghabrane lag jata hai (In today's age people will pin you down with the pressure. Because there are so many discussions on this and that, we get worried).”

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Overall, Jaat reinforces why the big-screen experience remains unmatched. Some films just feel better in a dark theatre with surround sound. It also proves that strong entertainment value can help smooth over narrative bumps. This one’s a solid time at the movies.”