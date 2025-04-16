Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaat under fire for church scene: Christian community demands ban, raises slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 16, 2025 10:29 AM IST

The Jatt scene, which has caused a stir, shows Randeep Hooda standing inside a church, beneath a crucifix placed above the sacred pulpit.

Bollywood film Jaat, led by Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has sparked controversy following its release on April 10. The Christian community has come forward to object to a scene featuring Randeep standing inside a church, with members calling for the film to be banned. Also read: Randeep Hooda admits rejecting Rang De Basanti due to his ‘Jaat akad’: Won’t stand behind Aamir Khan

The Christian community initially planned to protest outside cinemas showing Jaat, but police intervention prevented the demonstrations.
The Christian community initially planned to protest outside cinemas showing Jaat, but police intervention prevented the demonstrations.

Christian community demands ban on Jaat

The scene, which has caused a stir, shows Randeep standing inside a church, beneath a crucifix placed above the sacred pulpit. In another scene, members of the congregation are seen praying in the church. The clip comes with references to violence inside the church, which the community finds offensive. The scene was part of the trailer.

Several representatives of the Christian community have expressed deep offence, stating that the film's portrayal has hurt their religious sentiments and desecrated the sacred space of the church's pulpit. A video also showed protestors raising slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad.’

The Christian community initially planned to protest outside cinemas showing Jaat, but police intervention prevented the demonstrations. Instead, community representatives have submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner, demanding a ban on the film's screening in theatres and calling for legal action against the cast and crew for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. The community has given a 48-hour ultimatum with a warning of protests if no action is taken.

All about Jaat

Apart from Sunny and Randeep, Jaat also stars Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory produced it. Jaat tells the story of a mysterious man (Sunny) who chances upon a village in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, struggling under oppression by Ranatunga (Randeep) and his wife Bharathi (Regena). A small confrontation escalates into something bigger, and he takes it upon himself to save these people from oppression.

The film was released in theatres on April 10 and received mixed reviews. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the 50 crore barrier in less than a week of its release. It raked in an estimated 6.00 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking the total to 53.50 crore net.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaat under fire for church scene: Christian community demands ban, raises slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On