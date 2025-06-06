Jaat on OTT: Sunny Deol disappoints fans with film ‘as painful as Sikandar’

Jaat on OTT: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat received a tepid response at the box office, and its OTT release hasn't exactly set the digital world ablaze either. The film is facing harsh criticism for its unrealistic storyline, with some even finding it as underwhelming as Salman Khan's Sikandar. Also read: Sunny Deol was roped in for Jaat after this Tollywood actor declined it, reveals director Jaat on OTT: Sunny Deol's massy action entertainer released in theatres on April 10. It also stars Randeep Hooda.

Jaat’s releases on Netflix

The action thriller landed on Netflix on June 5, and its release was met with a mixed response. Several people took to social media to express their frustration, with many scratching their heads over the film's plot and over-the-top action.

“Central board film Certification how they approved this film . this is so deep depressed memories,” wrote one social media user, with another writing, “I watched #JaatOnNetflix today. By skipping songs and fight scenes, I was able to finish it in 1 hour. It’s a fast paced Pathetic movie. Unrealistic sequence, poor direction, average cinematography, meaningless dialogues”.

“Watching #JaatOnNetflix 45 mins into it my 8yr old says the person who made this movie is the dumbest guy in the world,” shared one disappointed viewer.

One wrote, “Latest proof that the saviour genre is dead. Watching it was as painful as #Sikandar. Barely a Bollywood movie, a typical but outdated Tollywood action entertainer with 90% south crew & cast”. Another social media user shared, “Finished watching Jaat. One of the most disappointing films I’ve seen in a long time. Not a single scene stood out and there was nothing engaging. Definitely didn’t work for me”.

However, some appreciated Randeep’s performance. “#RandeepHooda as Ranatunga is one of the best villain arc written in recent times,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “A rare gem #jaatonnetflix showcases how a villain should be portrayed.. Opposite a giant called #SUNNYDEOL as! Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh. Ruling people's heart #JAAT”.

“Jaat movie is actually good. Better than many masala movies and biggies which got success recently. Sunny Deol is slowly coming back to his form,” read one comment.

"#JAAT is a decent regular south commercial film, highly running on mass elements & #GopichandMalineni done it again just like he promised “MASS FEAST”... One time watch,” shared one.

About Jaat

Jaat revolves around a mysterious man, played by Sunny, who chances upon a small village in Andhra Pradesh being oppressed by Ranatunga. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. It received mixed reviews, with some liking the over-the-top action while others being disappointed with the screenplay.

At the time of the release, Jaat recently ran into controversy over a scene. In the film, the antagonist, Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda, threatens people inside a church with violence. He also stands in front of a crucifix while doing so. Though the makers blurred all religious imagery in the scene, the Christian community has called for a ban on the film. A video also showed protestors raising slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’ for hurting religious sentiments.

Despite lukewarm performance, the film will be back with Jaat 2, with Sunny reprising his role. Gopichand Malineni will also return to helm the sequel.