Jackie Shroff didn’t mind playing Chunni Lal to Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas: Got to watch Madhuri Dixit perform for 15 days

Usually, ghost stories scare. But Atithi Bhooto Bhava, the new film starring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, and Sharmin Sehgal makes one laugh. The romantic comedy stars Jackie as a ghost who ‘haunts’ Pratik’s character, helping him understand the significance of expressing love. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Jackie opens up about the film, playing a friendly ghost, and his own real-life supernatural experiences. Also read: Jackie Shroff reacts to Anil Kapoor’s statement about him on Koffee With Karan

Atithi Bhooto Bhava, directed by Hardik Gujjar, released on Zee5 on Friday, September 23. Talking about what drew him to the film, Jackie says, “This film talks about love and I feel that is the apt message. This is a ghost that is looking for his love and ends up teaching the meaning of love to two young people. Secondly, this is the second time after Bhoot Uncle that I am playing a ghost. It’s almost like a superhero because he is a being with some powers, helping people. I liked it.”

He may be a senior actor but Jackie is all praises for his younger co-stars, even equating Pratik to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for being the crisis man. Jackie says, “Sharmin is such a smooth and effortless actor. She fits in every role so wonderfully. And then Pratik Gandhi is iconic. I loved him in Scam 1992 and the amount of theatre work he has done is astonishing. It is always good to work with such an accomplished actor. He gives me Hardik Pandya vibes. Like Hardik said ‘main sambhaal loonga’, Pratik handles everything when you are on screen together.”

Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi in a still from Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

Jackie plays a ghost here but has had spooky experiences in his real life too, including one where he was so scared he almost ‘broke a record’ while hiking. “We were hiking and all my friends were at the top and I was alone. It was a seven-kilometre trek and it was pretty late in the evening. It was secluded and all I could think of was ghost stories and think of demons and hear ghunghroo sounds. Haalat kharab ho gayi thi (I was terrified). I don’t think I have ever walked uphill that fast. I must have broken a world record back then,” says the actor, laughing.

Over two decades ago, when he was still in his early 40s, Jackie seamlessly moved to playing supporting or ‘senior’ roles from leads. The actor says the move was something he never cared about. “I was least bothered by whether I am playing the title character or not. It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length,” he says. Giving an example of his supporting role from the 2002 film Devdas, he adds, “I never thought that Shah Rukh is the star so I should not do a small role. Motilal ji did Chunni babu (in the 1956 Devdas). I am nobody in front of him. If he can, why can’t I? And then, I got to sit and watch Madhuri Dixit ji perform on Maar Daala for 15 days on set. What an amazing experience! Every role is a learning, whether big or small.”

After Atithi Bhooto Bhava, there is some more ghostly stuff in store for Jackie. His next film is titled Phone Bhoot. Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, the Gurmeet Singh-directorial will release next month. Jackie is also starring in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Rendagam, which also released last Friday.

