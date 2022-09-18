Jackie Shroff reacts to Anil Kapoor’s statement about him on Koffee With Karan

Anil Kapoor had revealed on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 that he was insecure about Jackie Shroff's success after the latter had bagged a film under Subhash Ghai's banner. Karan had asked Anil to share his views on nepotism, when the actor had spoken about Jackie and said that despite being an ‘outsider’ he had become an A-lister, at a time when Anil was ‘doing bit roles'. Now, Jackie has reacted to Anil's statement. In a new interview, the actor said that when a man of Anil’s calibre says something like that, he was giving Jackie too much respect. Also read: Anil Kapoor was insecure about Jackie Shroff

During Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 11, Karan had asked Anil Kapoor and the other guest on the show, Varun Dhawan, a question about nepotism. Anil had said, "I don't take it seriously… When I started my career, at that time it was of course Sunny (Deol), there was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt)." When Karan interrupted to add Jackie Shroff's name, Anil had said, "Jackie was an outsider in a way, but still he got the first break from Subhash Ghai. So, he himself became like an A-lister just with that one announcement. I, at that time, was doing bit roles, I was doing south Indian films. I did kind of, (was) not feeling good about it…" When Karan further asked Anil, "Did you feel insecure about Jackie's success at that time?" the actor responded by saying, "Well yeah. He became a huge, huge success."

Now, talking about Anil's statement on Koffee With Karan, Jackie told Times Now, "It is normal to look up to your older brother and say oh... But I know he is a guy who really, really cares for me deep down in his heart and what he says is such a beautiful emotional display which not many people say it. His heart is absolutely clean and he speaks what he feels. That gives me a lot of credit, when a man of his calibre says that, he is giving me so much respect."

Jackie will next feature in Atithi Bhooto Bhava alongside Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal. Anil will be seen in the action film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

