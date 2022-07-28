Jackie Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's breakup rumours: ‘It is up to them whether they are together or not’

Amid rumours of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's break-up, actor Jackie Shroff has spoken about their relationship in a recent interview. He said it was up to the actors to decide ‘whether they are compatible or not’. He said his son has always been friends with Disha, and they are ‘still friends’. Read more: Splitsville for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani?

While speaking about Tiger and Disha’s alleged breakup, Jackie clarified that he had no intention of keeping a track of his ‘son’s love life’. He added that the last thing he’d like to do is ‘infringe into their privacy’, but shared that Disha Patani and Tiger ‘spend time with each other besides work’. Recently, there were speculations that the actors, rumoured to have dated for some years, recently ended their relationship.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Jackie said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life (laughs). That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Jackie added that his family – including wife Ayesha Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff – ‘share a good equation with Disha’, but it was Tiger and Disha’s ‘love story’, and they should decide if they wish to be ‘together or not’.

Jackie said, “See, it is up to them (Tiger and Disha) whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc.”

Disha and Tiger Shroff have worked together in Baaghi 2 (2018) directed by Ahmed Khan. Disha also featured in a song from Tiger’s Baaghi 3 (2020). While Disha made her acting debut in 2016 with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Tiger’s first film was Heropanti (2014) opposite Kriti Sanon.

