Jackie Shroff says Ayesha Shroff saved him when a ‘gang’ came to thrash him: ‘Wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue’

Jackie Shroff revealed an unknown side of his wife, Ayesha Shroff, during an appearance on Dance Deewane 3 over the weekend. He said that she once came to his and his friend’s rescue when a ‘gang’ came to beat them up.

When Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal asked Jackie Shroff and his co-guest Suniel Shetty if they were scared of their wives, both raised the placard that said ‘yes’. While Jackie is married to Ayesha Shroff, Suniel’s wife is Mana Shetty.

Jackie elaborated that he has been scared of Ayesha ever since he saw her beating up some goons. According to a report in Zoom, he said, “Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I saw her fighting on Nepeansea Road once for a friend).”

“Mera dost aur main kuch aisi cheez ho gayi wahaan pe, toh bohot bada gang aa gaya tha humko dhone ke liye. Toh maine apni wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue. Tab se darta hoon (Something happened between my friend and me, and a big gang came there to beat us up. That is the first time I saw my wife thrashing someone. I have been scared of her since then),” he added.

Ayesha first met Jackie when she was 13. Even at such a young age, she felt that he was the man she wanted to marry. They tied the knot in 1987 and have two children - Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.

Jackie was most recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The film was panned by critics. His next release is Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.